The H-E-B Distribution Center in Temple donated white bread, hamburger buns, hotdog buns, and corn tortillas for the Little River-Academy Fire Department to hand out to individuals needing bread products on Tuesday that were not available at local stores.
A drive-thru with the bread products was formed outside the fire station in Academy and residents were able to receive the donations from 5-8 p.m.
Several residents showed appreciation in their comments on Facebook.
"Thank you all so much for everything you do for our community! God bless y’all," Marie Palmer commented.
"Thank you guys so much! We just moved into town and are blessed already by the community," Jeff Hook commented.