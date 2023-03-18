Visitors stopped by the Vine Church, 4902 S. 31st St., Saturday afternoon for an art festival celebrating its new mural.
Warren Gray, the church’s minister, said the festival was a new venture, emphasizing the mural, which was painted by artists Laced and Found a little more than a week ago.
“We … just wanted to add color to the front of our building,” he said. “Some of our members wanted to do something focused on art.”
The church has been having 70-80 people at its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service, he said. Bible classes are at 11:15 a.m.
On the church grounds, there was a Kona Ice truck, a bounce house and other activities for the children. There was also an outdoor painting demonstration. A live band, the Lone Star Tall Boys, performed from noon to 2 p.m.
Inside the education building, Tom Clark, a member of the church, said he has a deep appreciation for the arts and that the church encouraged people to bring their artwork to the festival.
Most of them brought paintings, he said, but there was some jewelry.
“I encourage all the art forms,” he said. “I also enjoy the performing arts, whether it be music or theater.”
He introduced Heike Ybarra of Belton, who displayed her acrylic pouring art.
Her pieces were of canvas and “pour acrylic,” she said.
She’s been into acrylic pouring for three years, she said. This was her first time to put her work on display.
“It started out as a hobby and I’m trying to grow a business out of it,” she said.
Clark said she already had sold six pieces.
“I’m very happy,” she said. “I was browsing the internet, saw a video of someone who was doing this kind of art and got started in it.”
She quilts, crochets and enjoys many different kinds of art, she said.
“I used to draw when I was in high school,” she said.
The color blue appears in a lot of her work, and she also likes “anything beach,” she said. She had a lot of projects with butterflies in them.
Along one wall, Clark had an extensive display of artwork by such famous artists as Andy Warhol, Marc Chagall and Salvador Dali. They are all part of his home collection and not for sale, he said.
“I put them in rotation,” he said, because he has too many to hang all at once.