The city of Temple is offering a Mexican folklorico dance class starting Friday, Jan. 17, at the Blackmon Community Center, 1807 Curtis B Elliot Drive in Temple.
Classes are offered in two levels. There will be a 6 p.m. class for beginners and a 7:15 p.m. class for intermediate/advanced students. Student level is determined by instructor.
Students will be taught basic footwork and skirt work. Students will need to bring hard-soled shoes. More details regarding a costume and an end of year performance will be covered in class.
Cost is $40 and pre-registration is required. The class is open to people age 9 and older. For information, call 254-298-5690 or email centraltxfolklorico@hotmail.com.