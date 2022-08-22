For the first time in months, steady rain doused Temple streets.
Streams of water ran down city streets and quenched thirsty lawns that have suffered for months.
A storm system that inundated the Dallas-Fort Worth area with torrential flooding moved into Central Texas Monday, ushering in at last .36 inches of rain by the late afternoon.
It is the most significant rainfall in Temple since late May, when the area received more than an inch of rain, according to data from Weatherspark.com.
All summer long, most of Texas has been bone-dry as drought conditions continually intensified. Most of Bell County is now under exceptional drought conditions, the highest level, with a sliver of the eastern county under extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Storm systems have spurred some rain since late last week. The National Weather Service recorded .21 inches of rain on Friday and another .23 inches on Sunday. Both observations came from the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple.
Bell County and other parts of Central Texas were under a flash flood watch as a storm system stalls over the region, National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater said Monday.
The system is “an efficient rain producer” that saturated dry soil and caused much runoff, particularly in the Dallas-Fort Worth, which experienced widespread flooding in low-lying areas, including near downtown Dallas, she said.
Significant rain in D-FW on Sunday and Monday totaled 9.19 inches —making it the second wettest 24-hour period since Sept. 4-5, 1932, the National Weather Service said. However, the East Dallas area near White Rock Lake saw even more rain with 15.16 inches recorded, the agency said.
Central Texas has not had reports of flooding yet, Prater said.
“As rain chances continue throughout the week, lower rainfall amounts and total are expected,” Prater said.
Weather response
On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to prepare for severe weather and flooding.
Among the resources activated include six Texas A&M Task Force 1 swift water boat squads from the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service; two Texas Parks and Wildlife Department search & rescue boat teams; three Texas Department of Public Safety Tactical Marine Unit helicopters with hoist capabilities; three Texas National Guard helicopters and three ground transportation companies totaling more than 60 vehicles and more than 150 personnel and the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force ambulances, ambulance buses, and emergency medical service personnel.
After D-FW flooding Monday, Abbott also activated five additional Texas A&M Task Force 1 swift water boat squads and a floodwater boat squad to support local response efforts.
“The State of Texas remains proactive in our emergency response efforts, and we continue to monitor rainfall and flooding conditions across the state,” Abbott said in a statement. “I want to thank emergency response personnel and first responders for working around the clock to protect lives and property amid these storms. As we work together to protect our communities, I urge Texans to heed the guidance of their local officials and avoid dangerous roadways that could be affected by heavy rain and flash flooding in the days ahead.”
Abbott encouraged Texans to report damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool damage survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov.
Central Texas forecast
More rain is expected in Bell County on Tuesday as the forecast calls for an 80% chance of precipitation, mostly in the morning. The high temperature is expected to be 85 with a low of 73.
The National Weather Service said new rainfall amounts could be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, but higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
Rain chances decrease throughout the week.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be 20% on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to forecasts.