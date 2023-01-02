A nonprofit hospice care house could be coming to Bell County after The Lord’s Work, a Robinson-based ministry, launched a fundraising campaign for a new end-of-life facility.
“There are many people who don’t want to die in a hospital, but their families just cannot take care of them at home,” Annie McCall, the executive director of Our Hospice House, said. “Our goal is to create a place where families can gather in a home-like environment to spend their last few days with their loved one.”
The project stems from Dr. Jeff Bates and Jennifer Bates — two health care professionals that have a combined 30-plus years of hospice care experience between them.
“While 87% of patients prefer to die in the comfort of their own home, surrounded by their loving family and friends,” Jeff Bates said, “more than a third of all hospice patients are still forced to die in a hospital or nursing home setting, and frequently alone with no one at their bedside.”
Jennifer Bates noted how the pain and sadness of a patient dying alone drove their efforts.
“When families don’t have the financial means or social infrastructure to care for their loved-ones on hospice, our community will step up,” she said. “Patient-centered, family-oriented, with the love of Christ.”
Although The Lord’s Work has a spring 2023 target date to open its first hospice care house in Temple or Belton, construction is contingent on fundraising efforts.
“We are gathering local interest and financial support to open our first hospice house, a ‘pilot project,’ in Bell County to care for hospice patients at the end of their life,” the nonprofit organization said in a statement. “Once we gather more support, we will start the second home in Waco/Robinson. Future hospice houses are planned for Gatesville and Liberty Hill.”
Residents can donate to the Our Hospice House project online at ourhospicehouse.org/donate/ — a site where information is available about volunteer opportunities.
“Our Hospice House welcomes community volunteers who bring a variety of skills and interests, along with an open and willing heart,” the nonprofit said. “Each volunteer role is important, and all roles complement one another. Every gift of time, talent and treasure is appreciated.”
Volunteers are currently needed to assist with the website, social media efforts, fundraising and regional planning for all of Central Texas needs, newsletter, resale shop, online sales, clinical paid and volunteer planning, construction and renovations, and event planning.
For more information residents can email Annie McCall at Annie.McCall@OurHospiceHouse.org or Jeff Bates by email at Jeff@TheLordsWork.org.