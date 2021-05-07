Temple Police arrested two suspects on aggravated robbery charges for a Tuesday incident in which a teenager was shot in the head.
Reginald Brown, 17, of Temple, and a juvenile were taken into custody after officers were called about 9 p.m. to the 1300 block of South 17th Street, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
The victim was treated for a head wound and other injuries at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. He told police that he was approached by masked individuals who had parked in the road.
The victim attempted to leave the scene when shots were fired at him, Arreguin said.
The teenager crashed his vehicle into a light pole on Avenue P before running to a home in the 1800 block of South 11th Street. The vehicle, found parked between 15th and 19th streets, was heavily damaged with bullet holes. Blood was found on a deployed air bag and on the driver’s seat, Arreguin said.
A police investigation determined that Brown and three other suspects had left his residence in the 1700 of South 15th Street shortly before gunshots were reported in the area.
Evidence that linked Brown to the shooting was collected after a search warrant was executed at his home, Arreguin said.
Brown was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail, where he remained in custody Friday. His bond for the first-degree felony offense is set at $200,000, online records showed.
The juvenile suspect was transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen.
The case remains active and under investigation, Arreguin said.
Anyone with information regarding the crime can contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500.