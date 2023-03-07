One in a series.
Central Texans head to Lake Belton for a variety of reasons: Some like to fish, others want to ski, paddleboard or kayak. And some don’t get in the water at all.
No matter if you are wanting a quiet picnic, a game of volleyball or a date with a big fish, Lake Belton and its many parks are the place to be during warm weather.
Now that winter has finally gone into hibernation, break out the fun stuff and head to the lake.
Here’s the need-to-know information on fishing, camping, swimming, hiking and boat rentals:
General information
Lake Belton, the crown jewel of Bell County’s outdoor recreation scene, covers a surface area of 12,385 acres and has more than 136 miles of shoreline. The lake’s maximum depth when full is 124 feet. The lake is fed by the Leon River, Cowhouse Creek and several smaller streams, and the Leon is a tributary of the Brazos River. The lake and dam are managed by the Fort Worth District of the US Army Corps of Engineers. Lake Belton Office: 254- 939-1829
Marinas
Frank’s Marina: 3260 Lake Park Road in Belton. Franks rents pontoon boats, Bobcat E2 Elite power catamarans, paddle boards and single and double kayaks. Rentals are by the half hour and hour, with longer rates available. The marina is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 254-939-7443
Morgan’s Point Resort Marina: 16 Calamity Jane Drive in Morgan’s Point Resort. Summer hours begin May 1: 1 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Gas, soft drinks, snacks and ice are available. 254-742-3296.
North Point Marina: 3681 Cedar Ridge Park Road in Temple. Ship Store sells 93 octane fuel, two-cycle oil, beverages, snacks, ice and sundries. Spring and summer hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 254-986-1336.
Camping parks
Reservations can be made for camping at all parks at (877) 444-6777.
Cedar Ridge Park: Facilities include a restroom with showers, a dump station, boat ramps, a playground, camper area, laundromat and beach area. Free wireless internet is offered to registered campers. The gatehouse guard will provide the password. North Point Marina offers fuel and snacks. 68 campsites, group picnic area and a group camping area is available. A volunteer camp host resides in the park year round to serve campers.
Westcliff Park: This park has 26 recreational vehicle/tent sites and tent only sites with water and electricity. There are four primitive camping sites. All sites have a covered table, a grill and a lantern pole. Most sites are near the shoreline. Restrooms with hot showers are available for campers. The boat ramp is two-lane, and there is a swimming beach and a playground.
Live Oak Ridge Park: This park offers 48 sites that range from wooded to open for RV and tent camping, and each has water and electrical hookups, plus a covered table and grill. The park has restrooms with hot showers, a camper service center for group parties and meetings, washer and dryer units, a multilane boat ramp with a courtesy loading dock. There’s also a playground and a dump station. Free wireless internet is available — get the password at the gatehouse. A park host resides onsite year round. The park is known for a large abundance of wildflowers and nearby hiking trails that lead to Miller Springs.
White Flint Park: This park offers 13 campsites with water and electrical hookups. There are covered tables and grills at RV and sites, 12 screen shelter campsites, a multilane boat ramp, a restroom and a dump station. Gate attendants reside within the park to serve visitor needs.
Winkler Park: This park has 14 sites for tent or RV camping with water hookups and a covered table. There is a restroom with showers.. The sites have a paved back in pad that will accommodate RV’s up to a 35 in length. The park is frequented by tent campers who like to fish in the upper part of the lake. It is a popular fishing camp, and most winter campers come to fish for massive flathead catfish. Fees are paid at White Flint Park for first-come first-serve campers (approximately 1 mile from this park). There is a volunteer host who resides in the park.
Hiking trails
Miller Springs Nature Center, located at 1473 FM 2271 just below Belton Dam across from Live Oak Ridge Park on 266 acres of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property.
Miller Springs Nature Center is open to the self-guided public from 8 a.m. to sunset daily year round. A map of Miller Springs and a month-by-month chart of “What’s in Bloom” are located near the parking area.
There are more than a dozen trails to explore and two historical markers at the center.
Boat ramps
Because of low lake levels, some boat ramps may not be open or accessible. If in doubt, call the Lake Belton Office at 254-742-3050.
Sparta Valley Park remains closed this season because of severe roadway erosion. When open, this park has a two-lane concrete boat ramp with free 24- hour access.
Westcliff Park has a two-lane concrete boat ramp and is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Belton Lakeview Park has a two-lane concrete boat ramp with free 24-hour access.
Arrowhead Point has a two-lane concrete boat ramp with free 24-hour access.
Temple Lake Park has two two-lane concrete boat ramps — the north ramp is open 24 hours a day and the south ramp is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Roger’s Park has a two-lane concrete boat ramp with free 24-hour access.
Cedar Ridge Park has a two-lane concrete boat ramp that is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Leona Park has a two-lane concrete boat ramp with free access 24 hours a day. This ramp provides convenient access to the Leon River and the upper end of the lake.
White Flint Park has a two-lane concrete boat ramp This ramp provides convenient access to the Leon River and the upper end of the lake.
Owl Creek Park has a two-lane concrete boat ramp with free access 24 hours a day.
Iron Bridge Park has a two-lane concrete boat ramp with free access 24 hours a day. This ramp is very shallow and watercraft larger than a 14-foot flat bottom boat cannot launch at this ramp.
Bank fishing
Bank fishing is allowed around the lake except in restricted areas, swim beaches and boat ramps.
There is a fishing dock at Temple Lake Park with the cost of the day-use area fee. Frank’s Marina in Belton Lakeview Park also provides fishing facilities for a cost.
Please remember not to use the courtesy docks at boat ramps because they are for loading and unloading boats only.
Swimming beaches
Some swimming beaches may not be open or accessible because of low water levels. If in doubt, call the Lake Belton Office at 254-742-3050.
Temple Lake Park is a day-use park with 60 picnic sites with excellent water access, a swimming beach, restrooms with showers, a basketball court, a volleyball court, a group pavilion and a playground for kids.
Westcliff Park has 11 picnic sites, a swimming beach, a playground and restrooms.