The singing abilities of three Belton High School students recently earned them a statewide recognition.
Seniors Rachel Schiller and Jouper Muring as well as junior Daniel Holcomb were named to the 2021 Texas Music Educators Association’s All-State Choir, according to the Belton Independent School District.
Along with the trio, junior Sarah Millington was tapped as an alternate.
They earned their honor Saturday after going through a highly competitive process that started in the fall. The students had to go through competitions at the district, region and area levels to earn their spot on the All-State Choir.
“This is huge,” said Tonya Lovorn, BHS head choir director. “I am so proud of their hard work. They have proven to themselves and everyone around them that hard work pays off, even during a pandemic.”
More than 50,000 students auditioned in the fall at the regional level. Nine Belton High students secured spots at the regional competition, and four were selected for the state tryout.
At the state level, 1,860 students advanced to vie for a spot on the All-State Choir — the highest honor a Texas music student can achieve.
All four students sing in Belton High School’s a cappella choir that Lovorn and assistant director Trey Shonkwiler lead.
Outside of school, Schiller and Holcomb study privately with Shelley Dennis, the executive director of the Academie Musique of Central Texas in Temple.
Typically, students selected for All-State Choir would perform together at the Texas Music Educators Association’s spring convention. That will not happen this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.