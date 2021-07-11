Kempner resident John Henry Clark III, a former reporter for the Temple Daily Telegram, will review three of his books at a literary event Wednesday.
Clark, author of 19 books, will discuss his work at the Books for Lunch event from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be held in the third-floor boardroom at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
Clark, now a part-time freelance writer and personal trainer, took up pole vaulting after age 60 — the focus of his memoir, Finally Fit: It’s Never Too Late to Achieve a Dream. Since then, he earned two U.S Masters track and field medals, one bronze and one gold.
He will also discuss his books, Camino: Laughter and Tears Along Spain’s 500 Mile Santiago de Camino, and Finding God: An Exploration of Spiritual Diversity in America’s Heartland.
“We ought to all find something of interest in at least one of these books. The idea of pole vaulting after age 60 intrigues me, the Santiago walk of faith inspires me and I always enjoy reading about different religious beliefs,” Don Stiles, chairman of the Temple Literary Council, said in a news release.
Clark came to Central Texas to work as a reporter for the Telegram, where he spent 13 years. He was honored in 1991 with a Texas Associated Press Managing Editors award for his coverage of the Luby’s cafeteria massacre in Killeen.
Following his career as a reporter, he taught school in Belton and Copperas Cove.
The event will observe social distancing and mask wearing is encouraged, the release said. Attendees are welcome to bring their lunch to the noontime program.