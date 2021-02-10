The city of Temple will host a virtual forum Thursday about its newly formed boards and commissions ahead of an application deadline to serve in the resident-led groups.
City Manager Brynn Myers will discuss the municipality’s Serve Temple program, approved by the City Council in December, in a bid to encourage residents to be more involved in their local government.
Applications — available at templetx.gov/servetemple — are due Monday.
The webinar is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Visit http://bit.ly/3p4pQCs to participate in the Zoom conversation or go to the city of Temple’s Facebook page to watch it.
“The city’s boards and commissions give residents a voice in their local government and allows citizens to influence public policy and the future of our city,” Myers said. “It also helps officials and city leadership make informed decisions based on citizen needs and priorities. I highly encourage interested residents to learn more and apply.”
The City Council signed off on a new policy that created several resident-led commissions, including a new board overseeing the Temple Police Department and one focusing on improving the municipal government’s efforts for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Among the 17 boards and commissions are seven new groups: the Citizens Police Advisory Commission; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission; Emergency Services Advisory Board; Historic Preservation Board; Main Street Advisory Board; Neighborhood Revitalization Advisory Board; and the Youth Advisory Commission.
Myers on Thursday will go over the city’s boards and commissions and take questions from participants, according to a news release.
The board policy revision was the first time it had been touched since 2004, Mayor Tim Davis said late last year. It will be reviewed every two years, according to the city.
“All of us recognize that this is something that was a long time coming,” Davis said in December. “We’re ready. We’re ready to move forward.”