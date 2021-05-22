Temple — which is experiencing rapid growth — is among the safest cities in Texas, according to a new report.
The study by Safety.com lists Temple at No. 23 — just behind larger cities Austin (No. 22) and Dallas (No. 21) — based on crime rates and financial security. Temple, now with a population of about 80,000, is the only Bell County city in the top 35, which includes Waco in neighboring McLennan County at No. 27.
Temple City Council member Susan Long said Temple’s inclusion in the study was “a good thing.”
“Everyone wants to live in a safe community,” she said.
The overall ranking is based on the two primary categories: a city’s crime rate that includes violent, property and hate crimes, and its financial security, which looks at household income, average rent and health insurance, according to the study.
“The Temple Police Department works around the clock to keep our city and residents safe,” agency spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said. “Whether it’s responding to calls, enforcing traffic safety or investigating crimes, officers take pride in making Temple a place residents love to call home.”
Many of the municipalities cited in the study were once-rural communities near large cities that have grown rapidly within the past couple of decades.
Wylie, northeast of Dallas, ranked No. 1 in the study. Pflugerville near Austin was No. 2, followed by Pearland, a Houston-area city at No. 3, Sachse (next door to Wylie) was No. 4, and Forney, east of Dallas, rounded out the top 5.
Safety.com said cities were ranked primarily on the crime and financial security categories with populations apparently taking a lesser role in the compilations. The two rankings formed an overall score.
Financial safety
The study ranked Temple as No. 9 in financial security, which counted several factors. Among them:
- Unemployment rate — the average rate of unemployed residents in each city.
- Cost of living — the average annual rent and household income per city.
- Poverty rate — the percentage of families that reported experiencing poverty in the last 12 months.
- Uninsured residents — the number of unemployed and employed residents that reported not having health insurance.
- Access to internet — the number of residents that reported having access to the internet in their household.
Long said the study would be beneficial in economic development efforts to attract potential residents and employers to the city.
“I’m excited that all our entities, from the Temple Chamber of Commerce, the Temple EDC (Economic Development Corporation), Temple ISD, can use this information when they are looking for employees, or are wanting to recruit new employers to the city,” she said.
Public safety
Temple ranked No. 26 for public safety, the study said. Of the public safety factors, the study examined property crimes, violent crimes, hate crimes, officer-related incidents, mass shootings and societal crime — the number of crimes committed by residents and reported in the city.
Public safety scores were based on crime metrics, with more violent crimes scoring higher than lesser offenses.
After Temple’s violent crimes — including homicides — spiked in 2018, police have worked to curb many violent crimes through community policing and other efforts.
“Most violent crime has decreased since 2018, the year this study was based on,” Arreguin said.
Last year, Temple Police recorded seven homicides. In 2021 so far, the department has investigated three homicides.
The study also includes state safety data, including ranks for natural disaster risks and public health rankings compared to other states.
“In 2020 TPD saw an increase in aggravated assault, burglary of a building, larceny and auto theft. However, the department also saw a decrease in burglary of a residence and robbery (offenses),” Arreguin said.
Temple is seeing an increase in crimes involving juveniles and young adults. A handful of recent shootings in which some youths have been wounded are being investigated as the department asked for the public’s help.
“The Temple Police Department is addressing juvenile crimes by working with youths in the area regularly,” Arreguin said. “TPD provides School Resource Officers to Temple ISD who mentor and interact with students daily. The department’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Unit also strives to develop positive relationships between the department and residents.
“While community-oriented policing is a department-wide initiative,” Arreguin said, “the COPS Unit is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships between the department and the community.”
Community efforts
The COPS Unit holds events such as National Night Out, Coffee with a Cop and Burgers with the Badge — the latter a popular community event scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St.
“These officers also reach out to neighborhoods, businesses and other organizations to foster open communication between officers and the community,” she said.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said police and residents can address community issues by working together.
“To truly be successful, police and citizens must commit to working together to address issues and concerns,” Reynolds said. “Community involvement, support and partnerships are essential to our success in achieving our collective goals.”
Arreguin said TPD “strongly urges the community to come forward with any information when they see something suspicious or know anything about a crime. Residents can call the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.”
“Residents can also prevent crimes by ensuring their property is secure,” she said. “Lock your homes and vehicles, and never leave firearms unsecured or unattended in vehicles.”
Safe cities
To see the report on Texas’ safest cities, visit https://www.safety.com/public/places/safest-cities-in-texas/