BELTON — After a week of scattered rain, Bell County Commissioners held off on issuing a new burn ban Monday.
The Commissioners Court not only decided against implementing the ban on outdoor burning, but decided to hold off on its weekly item discussing the issue.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said that conditions improved so much that it wasn’t something the body needed to discuss until local conditions changed.
“What this means is that we don’t have someone showing up here every week saying that they don’t recommend instituting it at the moment,” Blackburn said. “The message back is that we will look for someone from the fire marshal’s office to come back if and when it is appropriate to recommend that we consider reinstituting it.”
County officials said that many local conditions have improved over the past week, including the local Keetch-Byram Drought Index.
The index, which measures local moisture levels, was at an average of 227 in the county. This is significantly lower than the average of 575 that Texas sets as the level for droughts.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt did recommend against implementing the burn ban.
“It is wet out there right now, not drought-ending wet but wet,” Blackburn said.
Fireworks discussion
During the meeting Commissioners also discussed plans to allow fireworks for New Year’s Eve, with a plan to have a discussion and possible vote next week.
A U.S. Drought Monitor report from Thursday showed drought levels in Bell County receding after local rains.
The group now shows half of the county, to the north and northwest, in extreme drought. The remainder of the region, to the south and southeast, are now in severe drought.
Lake levels
Water levels in the county’s two lakes have also benefited from the recent rains, filling back up after months of drought.
About 1.23 inches was recorded in Temple by the National Weather Service over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The Texas Water Development Board showed that Lake Belton rose from 66.1% full to 67.2% over the past week. Stillhouse Hollow Lake rose from 72.4% to 73.6% in the same time period.
Fort Hood burn
Smoke is expected to rise in the air from Fort Hood later this week as officials plan to conduct prescribed burn operations on Thursday and Friday.
The burn will include training areas 35 and 36, located on the southeast side of Fort Hood off North Nolan and Nolanville/Quarry roads. The burns are contingent upon weather conditions and availability.