The Temple Police Department responded to multiple reports of shootings Sunday morning and evening in Temple.
Officers responded to a shooting about 9:15 p.m. Sunday at the Village at Meadowbend Apartments, 2787 Martin Luther King Junior Drive. Upon arrival the officers located a male victim who had been shot in a parking lot. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.
Temple Police officers also responded to a shooting early Sunday morning at Club Heavy, 806 East French Ave., according to a news release. The shots-fired call came in at about 1:40 a.m. Officers found a black male with multiple gunshot wounds, said police spokesman Cody Weems. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with serious injuries, Weems said.
A second shots-fired call occurred at about 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Main Street after several shots were heard.
All of the shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information about these cases should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.