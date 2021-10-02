SALADO — The legend of the maiden who became a mermaid continues to stir the waters of Salado Creek.
“I think it’s a little bigger than pre-COVID,” said Tiffany Schreiner, founder of the event, about the turnout for the 5th annual Sirena Fest on Saturday. “I think people are ready to get out and celebrate creativity and community.”
Following an 11 a.m. pet parade at Barrow Brewing Co., an energetic crowd filled the stage area and the grounds along the south bank of the creek. With the live music, food and drink, character costumes and mermaids, it was something like a six-ring circus.
Wearing a silver mermaid outfit, a “mer-pirate” hat and a 2021 Sirena Fest T-shirt, Schreiner said the gala couldn’t be held without the help of Barrow Brewing Co., Stagecoach Inn and the Salado Sawmill.
Proceeds from the fest will help support a planned all-abilities playground, she said.
“We hope to break ground within the next year,” she said.
The tallest costumed character at the fest was Joey Garcia of Floresville, looking like a mermaid on stilts. Families with small children stood in line while she fashioned animals out of balloons.
“I’m doing a little fox,” she said. “This little boy asked for a fox.”
She said she was very comfortable on stilts.
“It feels like second nature,” she said.
A few feet away, two Salado High School students, Mea Fuller and Evian Magoulick, wore mermaid outfits complete with fins.
“We’re taking pictures with little kids,” Fuller said. “We’re just making everyone’s day a little more magical.”
This was their first time in this role. The mermaid outfits with tails were easy to find, but Fuller said they held out for something up to the standard of Sirena Fest.
“It’s so beautiful here that we wanted to get one to match our surroundings,” she said. “A lot of amazing kids have come and gotten their picture taken. I’m hoping I’ll be able to do it next year.”
Drew Schmidt of Temple was dressed as “Texas Aquaman,” with a trident and a “movie accurate” Aquaman wig.
It was his third year at Sirena Fest and he said his part was to entertain the children.
“I make them feel welcome,” he said. “I get on their level. We all just have a great time — all smiling faces.”
Asked if there was a mermaid in his future, he replied: “A few mermaids caught my eye, but there’s nothing major going on right now.”
Three Salado Starlets, Matti Humphreys, Rainey Newman and Alyssa Neagle, greeted people at their booth. Misty Humphreys, president of their booster club, said the team performs at school competitions and does community service. They are promoting a newcomers training camp Oct. 24.
“We do several dance styles, like contemporary, hip hop,” Rainey Newman said. “We also do jazz, as well as kicks.”