The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Monday morning for North and Central Texas, including Coryell, Bell and Milam counties.
Showers with isolated embedded thunderstorms will be possible today, according to the NWS. The main hazard today will be flooding given the potential for heavy rain. A few strong wind gusts and small hail cannot be ruled out either, according to the NWS.
Storm chances will continue Tuesday through Sunday, mainly during the early morning hours and once again in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected but gusty winds will be possible Tuesday afternoon across Central Texas.