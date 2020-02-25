Temple High School spotlighted student artistry Tuesday morning with a talent show as part of the campus’ celebration of Black History Month.
Matthew Harris, 17, emceed the student-led talent show before giving the student body a glimpse into his rapping skills. The sophomore came prepared with original lyrics, which he fused with lines from the television show “Empire.”
Matthew said Black History Month is about celebrating all aspects of black culture, and he felt great performing for his fellow classmates.
“This is my first time doing the talent show but it feels good, and I liked doing it,” Matthew said. “It was entertaining to be a part of it.”
Like Harris, Assistant Principal LaRon Slay said he felt great with the outcome of the show.
“It was great. ... Any time you have students as the main content of the performance, it can be a little scary at first,” Slay said. “But after the first rehearsal, I knew we were definitely going to have a talent show.”
He stressed how pleased he was with the maturity of the crowd in embracing the range of talents.
“The talent level varies but they were embracing all of the students and everybody’s talent … the ranging talent levels,” Slay said. “That was something that was really cool to see.”
However, the talent show was just one of the many ways Black History Month has been celebrated. The high school also had two movie nights on successive Thursdays during which students gathered on campus for showings of “Black Panther” and “Remember the Titans.”
There has even been a Snapchat geofilter dedicated to the school’s celebration of Black History Month.
“The Black History Talent Show was an incredible combination of talent, courage and meaning,” Bobby Ott, Temple Independent School District superintendent, said. “This event was a powerful, student-led learning experience and demonstrates one of Temple ISD’s greatest strengths in preparation for the real world — diversity!”