BELTON - A Bell County grand jury last week declined to indict a Killeen Police officer after a Feb. 18, 2020 officer-involved shooting.
The Texas Rangers investigated the use of force that led to a Killeen man being shot in the shoulder by an officer, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Thursday.
Officer Devonte Johnson shot Paris Lamar Hunter, 30, during a traffic stop for an obscured license plate. According to Killeen PD, Hunter reportedly lunged through the window toward Johnson as backup units arrived to assist in the allegedly troublesome stop. The lunge caused the officer to step back and fire his weapon.
Hunter was charged Feb. 20 with possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
The finished investigation was presented July 15 to the grand jury.
Instead of indicting Johnson, the grand jury indicted Hunter, Garza said. However, Hunter is in federal custody and his Bell County prosecution will have to wait for his return to the Bell County Jail.