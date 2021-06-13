TROY — Troy Police announced Sunday that a New Mexico man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of another New Mexico man that took place Friday night in Troy.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office has accepted a charge of murder against Manuel Paul Romero, 46, of Carlsbad, N.M., and formerly of Temple in the stabbing death of Anthony Scott Csombok, 58, of Carlsbad, according to a press release.
The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Friday when officers were called to the 200 block of Cody Drive, Troy City Administrator and Police Chief Gary O. Smith previously said Saturday.
The death was the first homicide in Troy in several years.
“This is the first homicide of 2021,” Smith told the Telegram. “In fact, we are not sure when the last homicide happened in Troy, but it is the first in many years.”
Csombok had a stab wound to the chest and emergency personnel attempted lifesaving efforts that were unsuccessful.
Precinct 3, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced Csombok dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas. Csombok’s relatives were notified of his death, Smith said.
Romero is currently being held in Bell County Jail. His bond is set at $1 million, jail records show.