Christopher Meyers

Christopher Meyers, 26, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment Wednesday after pleading guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge on May 5 to U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Manske in Waco.

Almost two years after a federal indictment charged 10 Temple gang members under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, one has been sentenced.

