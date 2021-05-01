Voters in Academy ISD on Saturday overwhelmingly approved a $79 million bond proposal to relieve campus congestion as the district has grown over previous years.
The measure passed with 68 percent of the vote, according to unofficial election results.
District personnel are proposing a new high school campus as a solution in the bond proposal, which would also fund the purchase of school sites and buses.
Student enrollment at the school is expected to reach about 2,300 by the 2024-25 school year.
Superintendent Billy Harlan said the district has a lot of work to do.
“Congratulations to the AISD school community,” he said.
Two open seats on the Academy ISD school board were also decided.
Incumbents Jennifer Burnett and Dana White both easily won reelection against challenger Keith White in the three-candidate race for the two seats.
Burnett received 40 percent of the vote while Dana White received 36 percent, according to unofficial election results. Keith White received about 23 percent of the vote.