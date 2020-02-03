A 14-year-old girl reportedly was assaulted Sunday by a woman with whom she lives with, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Officers went at about 4 a.m. to the 1000 block of South 45th Street to investigate a domestic disturbance report.
The suspect, 38-year-old Angelica Munoz, reportedly got angry with the girl and threw her across the room. Officers said the victim had injuries.
Munoz was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail, where she was charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony. Her bond was set at $20,000.
The victim stayed with a male relative, Weems said.
One of Munoz’s aliases is Angelica Maria Montez.
Incidents reported on Paul Revere Street
Officers were sent Saturday to answer two separate calls near each other on Paul Revere Street.
The victim at 8:24 p.m. in the 2400 block of Paul Revere Street had injuries to her face, and she said a male suspect assaulted her outside her residence, according to Weems.
She was taken by EMS to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for her injuries, and the case is active.
At about 11:48 a.m. officers went to the 2300 block of Paul Revere Street to check on a theft report.
The victim said his utility trailer was taken, and its value is about $3,500.
The case is active.