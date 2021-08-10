Temple police officers now have a new look that reflects the spirit of the city.
The Temple Police Department recently unveiled new badge and patch designs that highlight the city’s railroad history and local landmarks.
The new badge features a historic steam engine, flanked by the Santa Fe Depot and MKT Depot, along with the words “Temple Police.” The badge pays homage to the department’s history with the first Temple Police badge with the words “serve” and “protect” around the state of Texas logo. The original badge, highlighted in gold, is featured prominently at the top of the new badge.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said the new badges reflect Temple’s history.
“The badge design combines Temple’s history of railroad roots with a new, modern shield design that pays homage to serve and protect the public with a guardian mindset,” Reynolds said. “Additionally, the words ‘Temple Police’ are blanketed by the country and state flag that we love.”
The navy blue and gray patches on the shoulders of officer uniforms also reflect the city’s landmarks.
The patch is a traditional shield with the shape of Texas, signifying the guardian mindset of Temple police officers, and features a skyline of four historic downtown Temple buildings — the Kyle Hotel, the Hawn Hotel, the Professional Building and City Hall with flags on the roof. A banner says “Temple” with U.S. and Texas flags at the edges.
The bottom of the patch has the shape of the first known Temple Police Department badge emblazoned with the year 1881 to mark Temple’s charter year.
A committee of TPD employees and officers designed the new patches and badges, spokesman Cody Weems said.