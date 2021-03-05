The Temple Independent School District is always looking for ways to improve.
“If we truly want to be the best district in the area — and even in the state — the only way to do that is to compete with the best … and the way you do that is by making an application for state-level awards,” Bobby Ott, Temple ISD’s superintendent, said.
Following a decision to join the Texas State Public Relations Association this past year, Ott told the Telegram that Temple ISD has done just that. During TSPRA’s annual Star Awards this year, Temple ISD earned “Gold Stars” for three project entries: its Campus Guide, Chamber Magazine Advertisement and Campus Logos.
Ott credited his communications and marketing teams for these recognitions.
“Communications was a department that we re-engineered when I was hired,” he said. “The community had expressed that they wanted the next superintendent to place an emphasis on telling the story of the district, and that is something that we put a lot of effort into since.”
Ott, who said Temple ISD is continually exploring what other school districts are doing in Texas, highlighted how his district’s goal is to always rank at the top.
“Our goal is to provide the best educational environment for our students and we’re always trying to assess how we rank,” he said. “We work hard for our community, and I’m proud of our staff and (communications) department for doing a great job. I have very high expectations for getting information out to the public and they do a great job of meeting those expectations.”
Although the Temple ISD superintendent believes his district’s greatest strength is community outreach, Ott said he is actively exploring other areas for improvement.
“We want to be a better organization and provide a top education, so we’re going to keep looking for as many things as we possibly can to be the best at,” he said. “If we make applications at the state level and don’t get selected … then we’ll find out what our shortcomings are and we’ll work to improve those areas.”