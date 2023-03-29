“And they all lived happily ever after,” that’s the classic finishing line for countless fairy tales. But, what happened next?
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor College of Visual & Performing Arts will answer that question with its spring musical, “Into the Woods.” The show will run Friday through Sunday in the Baugh Performance Hall. The curtains rise at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $20 each for adults, and tickets for children and seniors are $10 each. Children five years old and younger are free. Admission is also free for UMHB students, employees and alumni with a valid Cru Card or Alumni card in person at the box office in the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center.
Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” is an epic stage adventure that uses the classic Brothers Grimm Fairy Tales. The story includes Cinderella, Jack and his beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Prince Charming and other favorites. The cast, crew, orchestra and production team include UMHB students, faculty and staff.
“Just as the show teaches us that ‘no one is alone’ and that we are stronger together, our spring musical is an enormous collaborative effort across the College of Visual & Performing Arts and the campus,” said Dr. Samantha Balboa, UMHB music professor and the show’s stage director.
“Our cast and crew are made up of about 40 students who represent a wide range of majors and disciplines,” she said.
Balboa added: “We are teaming up with the Alpha Eta Gamma chapter of Kappa Delta Pi to hold a children’s book drive. At each performance, UMHB members of KDP will be present to accept new or slightly used children’s books.”
“We encourage those attending to use this opportunity to promote children’s literacy by donating a book,” she said. “The books will be shared with children in Belton ISD, Temple ISD and other local students with limited exposure to books at home.”
Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and one hour before the event start time.