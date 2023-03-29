Into the Woods

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor students rehearse a scene from the musical “Into the Woods”. Pictured are Roberto Guevara as the baker, back row from left, Sydney LePage as the baker’s wife, Natalie Crayton as the stepsister, Dinah Wesch as Cinderella, Anna Hoecke as the stepmother, and Benjamin Perkinson as Jack, front row left, and Julia Hernandez as the witch. 

 Courtesy | UMHB

“And they all lived happily ever after,” that’s the classic finishing line for countless fairy tales. But, what happened next?