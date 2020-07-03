A Temple Police motorcycle officer — wearing a brightly colored vest — was crouched behind a guardrail on West Adams Avenue Wednesday morning, targeting motorists who were speeding over a bridge.
Nearby, another officer in a marked police SUV had his flashing lights on as a motorist was pulled over on Starlight Drive.
The officers were stationed on West Adams and State Highway 317 near the Windmill Farms subdivision entrance as part of an increased traffic enforcement effort that started as Temple Police Department moved back to traditional law enforcement duties on June 22. Some motorists also reported traffic enforcement on 31st Street near Temple Mall Wednesday.
Traffic tickets — including citations and warnings — issued by Temple Police Department dramatically slowed during shelter-in-place mandates to prevent spread of COVID-19.
In March, a total of 582 traffic tickets were written by Temple officers. That number decreased to 122 tickets issued in April, but bounced to 219 traffic tickets in May.
City spokesman Cody Weems said traffic ticket numbers for June were still being compiled.
Officers are taking safety precautions as they conduct more traffic stops, Weems said.
“Officers have been given personal protection equipment and are encouraged follow social distancing procedures,” he said. “The department is thoroughly cleaned daily and members are given sanitation wipes and hand sanitizer.”
Police spokesman Chris Christoff said “patrol operations, calls for service, and traffic enforcement will continue as normal” as officers take protective measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.
“This may include the use of gloves and masks,” Christoff said in a news release. “All TPD personnel will also continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines as indicated by the Bell County Public Health District.”
The department does encourage residents to continue utilizing its online reporting system for all non-emergencies or non-violent crimes at templetx.gov/reportacrime.
TRAFFIC TICKETS
Temple Police Department has increased traffic ticketing since April. Here are the monthly figures for the past three months:
March: 582
April: 122
May: 219
June: Figures still being compiled
SOURCE: City of Temple