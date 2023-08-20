August always has been a frantic time for incoming students at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
More than 800 new Crusader students arrived for Welcome Week on Aug. 2. Then, throughout the traditional Welcome Week, they settled into their dorms and attended many activities and mixers designed to make them feel at home before classes started Aug. 7.
For the coeds of Baylor Female College, the start of school in the late 19th century presented different challenges — especially for young women who had never been away from home.
Now the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, the college was once considered the oldest women’s college west of the Mississippi River. Traditions changed as men were admitted as residential students in the early 1970s.
The university originated in 1845 in Independence as the Female Department of Baylor College. By the mid-1880s, the college announced it would move. After an intense bidding war between the cities of Temple and Belton, Belton offered $31,000, an 11-acre hilltop site, and its united energies to erect a building to be ready in September 1886, when Baylor Female College opened in a three-story native limestone building.
By the time Emma Wilson Atkinson (1866-1929) enrolled in the college in 1888-89, the original building had been enlarged to twice its original size and proudly touted a student and teacher dormitory, a dining hall, a library, a chapel, studios and classrooms.
Just getting to Texas was an ordeal.
A resident of Pine Bluff, Ark., Atkinson described her journey in letters back to family in Lewisville, Ark. Her descendants provided the handwritten notes to the college in 1939 to the delight and amazement of college women then who realized stark contrasts between Emma’s college days 50 years earlier and their own.
Atkinson’s first biggest challenge was getting to Texas. First was an arduous three-day train ride because Pullman sleeper cars were in their infancy and not available. She arrived at the Temple depot in mid-September with no one to greet her. Rail transportation between Temple and Belton was undependable; so, she spent one night in a downtown Temple hotel by herself until she could make connections the next day.
In early decades of the Baylor Female College, women wore gray uniforms, accompanied by wraps and hats for cold weather, and a lighter weight ensemble for warm months. The college catalog for 1887-88 stipulated the required uniforms “to promote economy and to avoid rivalry in dress.” Atkinson said the entire ensemble cost “only $17.”
The uniforms had one latent benefit for Belton townsfolk — the regalia easily identified the young women as students. Male students from Texas A&M, Baylor University in Waco and the University of Texas also could identify the students easily.
By 1939, the college catalog indicated the uniform dress code was gone, but students were expected to “observe simplicity, neatness and good taste in personal appearance on all occasions.” Arbiter of that “good state” was the dean of women and the dormitory hostesses.
Academically, Baylor Female College emphasized the liberal arts. By the early 1900s, well after Emma’s time at the school, the college offered two degrees, classical and English, which later evolved into baccalaureate programs.
An 1888 edition of the quarterly publication of the college’s literary society proudly touted the college’s offerings: “Let the female have all eth arts and accomplishments and graces she can acquire but let those have a foundation to rest upon. The sciences must be mastered (for) mental development. … The daughter with such an education will never be without a destiny.”
However, the curriculum had its weaknesses. The college had no well-organized department of physical education in 1889. Atkinson’s letter explained, “Miss Gertie, the lady principal” directed students to taking long walks every afternoon. A half century later, coeds could opt for team sports, tennis, swimming, archery and golf.
Physical education curriculum for women was introduced in the 1920s by Anne Schley Duggan (1902-1973), who introduced a variety of systematic exercises and team sports, unusual at the time. Among the revamped physical education classes Duggan introduced were fencing, hockey, soccer, archery and dancing.
Another requirement set by Baylor Female College — mandatory church attendance.
College administrators and faculty marched the women two-by-two to church every Sunday, which seemed excessive to Atkinson. She wrote her family, “We have been having cool weather recently, but it matters little to me whether it rains or shines, only on Sundays, and then I want it to pour down pitchforks.” That meant she could forego services, thanks to divine intervention.
By 1939, Baylor coeds were encouraged but not marched to church services.
One thing didn’t change from 1889 to 1939 — a coed’s need for more money.
Emma wrote back to her parents in Arkansas, “I would also like for you to send me about $2 or $3 extra for stationery.” Another time, she wrote, “I am broke. I need $1 to pay my society dues, and I owe about 55 cents to some of the girls. So, you can see I am in need! But I keep account of all I spend and find that I have not spent my last $10 for a thing that was not obligatory, except a ride on our last holiday (45 cents). But enough of that.”
Another issue that seems eternal: Writing home frequently. She admitted her lapse of corresponding. “I might make up an excuse of some kind.”
After attending Baylor Female College for a year, Emma returned home to Lewisville to marry Lewis B. Atkinson (1858-1890). A few months later, he was shot and killed in a card game gone wrong, leaving her a young widow with an infant daughter. Parlaying her education from Baylor Female College into a career, she then taught art in Little Rock public schools for several years to support herself and her daughter.
She is buried next to her husband and daughter in Lewisville.