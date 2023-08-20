UMHB Welcome Week

In a stark contrast to students from 1889 and 1939, Amia Gaston, Zharia Sharpe and Torrie Palomino, all current students at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, don’t have to wear heavy woolen skirts and hats to move into their dormitories. The trio was among more than 800 new Crusader students moving in on Aug. 2 before classes started on Aug. 7.

 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

August always has been a frantic time for incoming students at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

