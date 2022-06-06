School safety was the topic of a forum involving police, city, school and state officials Monday morning.
State Rep Hugh Shine, R-Temple, Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott, Temple Police Department Chief Shawn Reynolds, and Temple Mayor Tim Davis met Monday morning at the Temple Chamber of Commerce to discuss partnerships between the city and the schools to ensure local schoolchildren have access to a safe education.
“After the Santa Fe event, I made it a point to network with every superintendent that I represent in Bell County and went through all their schools,” said Shine referring to a 2018 high school shooting in Santa Fe in which an active shooter killed two teachers and eight students. “Since then, we’ve had conversations about policy in the state since that happened.”
About 25 people attended the event and questioned officials about issues they believed were essential.
David Carter asked about arming teachers or staff.
“Why are you not considering or talking to us, whether you’re deciding to arm teachers and staff, or if you’re deciding not to, why?” he asked.
Ott responded by saying there were concerns about arming staff and the skills needed to use a weapon under stressful conditions.
“There’s a lot of concerns for that,” Ott said. “My preference as a superintendent would be to add SROs (school resource officers) instead of adding teachers that carry weapons on campus.”
Steve Moody asked Reynolds what authority police officers have to engage a shooter without receiving a direct order from a commanding officer.
“There is no need for anyone to wait for anything,” Reynolds said. “I’ve just met with almost every person in the department to make sure those expectations were clear. If they need to engage a suspect, that is the expectation. They don’t need to wait for clearance, authorization, or anything else.”
Reynolds and Ott decided to have an extra police presence at Temple schools the days after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde to offer protection for students. Thanks to the police department presence at Temple schools, absences that occur after a tragedy were curbed, Ott said.
“We had police officers at every campus,” said Ott. “They were doing anything from tying shoes to checking IDs. You name it. The response from the community was amazing.”
Shine praised the response of the Temple Police Department the day after the May 24 Uvalde shooting, where an active shooter killed 19 elementary schoolchildren and two teachers.
“There were no threats (locally),” Reynolds said. “It was simply a way for us to close out the year. Perhaps increase the deterrent effect on anybody who might’ve been contemplating anything. Mainly we wanted to show our support to the students and staff.”
Ott spoke about other partnerships between the two entities.
“Every year, the Temple PD trains all of our campus staff on active shooter protocols,” he said. “We also have training on lockdown drills. We do after-action reviews. They also do intruder assessments. We are tuning all of our floor plans and emergency plans over this summer for them to review.”
Safety protocols, according to Ott, are conducted throughout the school year. He spoke about current items that needed to be addressed in the schools.
“Every one of our facilities has some level of fencing, mostly around the playgrounds,” he said. “We have security vestibules at all campuses but three — (Kennedy-Powell, Ray Allen, and Hector P. Garcia elementaries). Those were on the bond that passed in May, and they are the very first priority. We are putting those in immediately. We have cameras at all of our campuses.”
An entitlement grant passed after the Santa Fe shooting gave the school district $141,000 that was used to buy cameras for buildings, Ott said.
The money did not go far enough to address fencing issues, Ott said, adding that a fence around Temple High School would cost about $1.9 million to build.
Schools with security vestibules, according to Ott, have a double buzzer entrance to ensure people arriving at schools are appropriately identified before entering a building.
Other safety protocols include security officers and school resource officers throughout the district.
“We have police officers at all of our secondary campuses,” Ott said. “We have one that rotates amongst elementary schools. We have 15 schools … and seven resource officers.”
Ott clarified that security officers handle administrative things such as truancy while resource officers are certified police officers who tend to any laws being broken or investigations that are needed.
Reynolds said that student resource officers were highly coveted positions that required extra training.
He added that as things change, the Temple Police Department constantly analyzes their responses to school hazards.
“We’re already analyzing what we are doing,” Reynolds said. “A lot of times, yesterday’s solutions become today’s problems. Evil is very real. It does exist in our society. We can prepare and train and plan, but evil is a real thing. Part of our role is to be prepared to face evil head on if we have to.”
Davis said the existing relationship between the schools and the police help deter, be proactive, and ready in case of an incident in the district.