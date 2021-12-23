A sober driving campaign features video testimonials that offer a realistic glimpse on the effects of drunken driving.
Throughout December, the Texas Department of Transportation’s Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign will host events across the state featuring video testimonials, according to a news release. The powerful stories and drunk driving facts can be found at SoberRides.org.
“It is our hope that these moving, first-hand accounts will encourage all of us to make the right choice and not ever drive after drinking or doing anything that can alter our judgment,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said in a news release. “We don’t want to turn a happy time of year into one that could be marked by tragic loss caused by someone’s poor decision to drink and drive.”
In Texas, there were 2,462 driving under the influence-alcohol related traffic crashes during the holiday season of Dec. 1, 2020 through Jan. 1, 2021. Those crashes killed 93 people and seriously injured another 215, TxDOT said.
“Drinking and driving is 100% preventable and can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences that can last for years,” the agency said. “A DWI can hurt or kill someone, devastating the lives of victims and survivors forever. It can also cause significant and expensive legal issues, create difficulty finding or keeping a job and bring a lifetime of regret.”
TxDOT recommends tips that include designating a sober driver, calling a taxi or using a rideshare service, staying put, calling a friend or family member, or using mass transit to ensure you don’t drive impaired.
The Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel.
The last day without deaths on Texas roadways was Nov. 7, 2000, the agency said.
“#EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways,” TxDOT said.