BARTLETT — A slow drive or leisurely walk along East Clark Street for some may evoke images of what Bartlett once was.
For others, like New York state native Robert Zalkin, the brick-laid street and original classic structures was an epiphany to his entrepreneurial spirit of what Bartlett could soon be.
“Bartlett is symbolic of a Texas small town and has beautiful buildings,” said Zalkin, 42, and real estate developer who has been involved in a variety of ventures in his career. “It’s close to what I think is the best city in the country in Austin.”
Zalkin thought so much of Bartlett’s “beautiful buildings” that he bought 15 of them with the intent of remaking the town into a place attractive to artisans and shop owners. A town not unlike nearby Salado.
“I love Salado,” he said. “It’s beautiful and it has its crafters, winery, glass blowers, mom and pop candy shop and bakeries. People travel far to get to Salado.”
Salado, located along Interstate 35, is one thing. But Bartlett resides as one of a series of small communities on State Highway 95 and Clark Street buttresses the Bell and Williamson county lines. The rural backdrop has remained largely unchanged for decades. Is it a future destination for a slew of art shops and eateries? Zalkin is convinced it is or he wouldn’t have bought a large percentage of the downtown property.
“You’re only 20 minutes from the interstate and about an hour from Austin and an hour from Waco,” he said. “These are unique properties where you can run several small businesses. I know what it takes and what the challenges are. I have a unique angle with a real estate background.”
His background is also being from a small town himself in Liberty, New York, which is a far cry from New York City. He is currently living in a town in New York that is even smaller than Bartlett while in the process of attempting to transition to Austin as his permanent home. The COVID-19 pandemic and the travel issues it presented delayed making that switch.
“A lot of towns may have part of its road laid in brick, but some of it is paved over,” he said. “Some towns have a few buildings like this, but there will be a bank building or something they put up in the 1960s or ’70s that just doesn’t fit. Bartlett didn’t do that. It is beautiful.”
One of Zalkin’s first shop owners, Jason Ewing, sees the potential so much so that he moved his young family from Austin to Bartlett. Ewing, a lifelong grocery man, manages Gary’s Local Grocery, which opened in May and features fresh foods, produce and organic fare not commonly found nearby.
“I’m a proud Texan and I’m proud to be part of this renovation,” Ewing said. “Things are steadily picking up. The only problem from COVID-19 is with distribution and just getting things here.”
The building Ewing occupies, like most of the others on the street, was built around the turn of the 20th century. All had a variety of occupants over the years. Ewing believes the previous business in his space was a machine shop and over the years was a pawn shop and even a grocery in the World War II era.
Bartlett was established in 1881 and named for landowner John T. Bartlett. The town became a pivotal cotton center and flourished in the first quarter of the 1900s. It had a gin, hotel, grocer, school, two weekly newspapers and a bank as well as a train depot, the Bartlett Western, a short rail which took passengers as far as Florence. The population topped out at about 2,200 by 1920 before the cotton industry bottomed out and has since settled in at 1,623 at the last census.
Bartlett likely won’t return to its agrarian heyday, but hopes are it could reinvent itself into a resurgence.
Indeed, the right shops and eateries will lure travelers to make a trip through the countryside to patronize businesses. Lois & Jerry’s, a colossal comfort food diner with vintage décor, has been a staple in Bartlett’s downtown for many years with patrons routinely making a special trip for their burgers and steaks. The cafe has been closed since the pandemic, but it has proven Bartlett can be a destination stop.
Bartlett has already been an ideal film venue as well as television advertising. Movies like “The Newton Boys” starring Matthew McConaughey, “The Whole Wide World” starring Renee Zellweger and “The Stars Fell on Henrietta” starring Robert Duvall had parts filmed on the streets of Bartlett as well as a variety of truck commercials.
“I like Bartlett because it can come alive with mom and pop shops,” said Zalkin, who sees daily activity on his @downtownbartlett Instagram account which is building interest in the town. “It takes that to a large extent to do it the right way. Anybody can go into a town and put up a Dollar General or a McDonald’s.”
Zalkin and Ewing said the community has been receptive to a revitalization of the local economy.
So why would a fellow from New York state who has proven himself successful in other ventures bother with reshaping little old Bartlett?
“I’ve always loved Texas’ culture, the barbecue, the food, the people,” Zalkin said. “It’s a very free market and it emphasizes people’s personal freedoms. Tons of people move (to Texas) every year.
“I’m a Texan at heart,” Zalkin said. “I grew up in a small town and I’ve been in towns that sort of decayed but left behind beautiful buildings. Right now, I’m 110 percent focused on Bartlett.”