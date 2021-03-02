The Bell County Public Health District identified three new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans to end the state’s mask mandate on March 10 — a requirement he imposed in July.
With Texas businesses also slated to open at 100% occupancy per Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34, the county’s top public health official emphasized personal responsibility moving forward.
“While he is removing mandates, those mandates should not be necessary for people to take steps to protect their family and their neighbors,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, Bell County Public Health District director, told the Telegram. “To paraphrase the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), many people may want to be done with this virus, but it is not done with us.”
The latest three deaths — a man in his 60s from Bell County, a woman in her 60s from Belton and a woman in her 90s from Temple — brought Bell County’s COVID-19 death toll to 377, and Robison-Chadwell said residents should continue to follow the same guidance that local and national health officials repeatedly have preached.
“We should continue to ... socially distance, and when that is not possible, mask and continue maintaining hand hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus,” the health district director said. “Masking is not 100 percent protective and should not be a substitute for social distancing.”
Although he cited improved hospitalization rates in Trauma Service Area L, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said it is uncertain what ultimately led to a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“It is certainly arguable as to whether those improved hospitalization rates are the result of the COVID protocols that have been imposed or if other factors have played a part,” the county’s top elected official said.
However, Blackburn said two things are clear.
“It continues to be clear that the governor does not want local governments imposing restrictions unless the trauma service area hospitalization rate exceeds 15 percent and … it is also clear that the governor believes personal responsibility is the appropriate means for protecting the public health,” he said.
Abbott’s mask mandate and occupancy restrictions are being dropped with less than 7 percent of Texans fully vaccinated as of this weekend, according to reporting by The Texas Tribune.
“It is now time to open Texas 100%,” Abbott said during his news conference in Lubbock. “People and businesses don’t need the state telling them how to operate (any longer).
But Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, issued a statement calling the rescission premature.
“Masks work to slow the spread of COVID-19, plain and simple,” the legislator said in a news release. “The fastest way we can all get back to normal is to listen to the director of the CDC, who just said that ‘now is not the time to relax restrictions.’”
Turner stressed that there is importance in science-backed COVID-19 information.
“If the last year has taught us anything, it is that we need to listen to doctors and scientists more, not less,” he said. “Although the state’s overall positivity rate has been on the decline, overall trends show COVID-19 numbers are volatile, and key areas of the state are seeing more hospitalizations now than when the mask order was originally put in place.”
Ovidia Molina, the Texas State Teachers Association president, said she agrees with Abbott’s assertion that Texas is making progress against COVID-19, but there is still much unknown about the virus’ variants.
“Gov. Abbott needs to quit obeying his political impulses and listen to the health experts, who are warning that it is too soon to let our guard down without risking potentially disastrous consequences,” she said. “(TSTA) urges the governor to keep his mask mandate in place, especially in our public schools, and see that it is enforced.”
Molina, who said Texans want public schools reopened safely, noted the danger in removing the mask mandate with many Texas educators not vaccinated.
“We also repeat our call for the governor to give teachers and other school employees priority for the COVID vaccine,” he said. “An overwhelming majority of Texas voters — 81 percent — believe teachers should be given priority for vaccines, according to a bipartisan poll commissioned by TSTA and released this week.”
Jeri Stone, the Texas Classroom Teachers Association’s executive director, echoed much of Molina’s comments and called on Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, who was appointed by Abbott in 2016, to listen to medical professionals’ recommendations.
“In the absence of widespread availability of vaccines, and given the state’s refusal to prioritize school employees for vaccination, the removal of statewide health protocols is premature and will undo the progress that we have been making in getting the virus under control,” Stone said in a news release. “We call on the TEA commissioner and school districts across the state to continue to enforce best practice recommendations from health experts, and the CDC to better ensure the health and safety of their students, teachers and communities.”
Area school districts
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said the state’s easing of some statewide restrictions will not change its current health and safety protocols. The district reported zero COVID-19 cases between Feb. 23 and March 1.
“Staff and student safety is our first priority,” he said in a letter to parents Tuesday. “Our current plan has been vetted by the Bell County Public Health District and implementing these procedures has been instrumental in allowing us to keep our campuses open.”
Other school districts were figuring out how Abbott’s new executive order will affect them.
In a statement Tuesday, TEA announced it will update its guidance to schools this week. But local administrators already have begun taking different approaches in the hours following Abbott’s news conference.
Belton ISD — which reported 13 active COVID-19 cases across 10 campuses — said it will await further guidance from the Texas Education Agency and the Bell County Public Health District before announcing how the school year will proceed.
“The Big Red Community can expect an update from district leaders by Tuesday, March 9,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said.
Salado ISD also will await further guidance from area agencies.
“At this time we are awaiting additional guidance from the Texas Education Agency and the Bell County Public Health District regarding the governor’s order and its effect on schools,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in a letter to parents and employees. “We will share more information when it is available.”
However, Rogers ISD said it will no longer require its students or employees to wear masks — when Abbott’s mask mandate ends March 10 — while at school or related events.
“As a result of Gov. Abbott’s announcement today, Rogers ISD will no longer require students or staff members to wear a mask at school or school events,” the district said in a Facebook post. “Individuals may choose to wear them at their own discretion. Additionally, we will no longer perform temperature checks on students in the mornings.”
Sammons Community Center update
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D, is expected to resume first-dose inoculations in about a month, city of Temple spokesman Cody Weems said.
The Bell County vaccination center had closed following damages incurred during the frigid winter storm in late February.
“The issue was caused by a waterline break in the ceiling,” Weems said. “Luckily, the damage wasn’t too significant, but it will take a bit of time for everything to dry out. Everything should be back up and running in about a month.”
Weems said the building will undergo drywall and paint repair that will be completed “in house.”