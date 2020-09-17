ROGERS — A 93-year-old Rogers man died at about 3:12 p.m. Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 90 in Rogers.
Thomas Curtis McNeill died at the scene, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Thursday. McNeill drove a Ford F-150 pickup that entered the U.S. 190 intersection and didn’t yield to oncoming traffic.
A 25-year-old Caldwell man who drove a Chevrolet Suburban tried to avoid hitting the pickup but couldn’t, Washko said. The Chevrolet hit the back end of the pickup.
Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey pronounced McNeill dead at the scene.
Texas DPS reminds motorists to use caution and look twice when entering a roadway. Taking a second look and ensuring the roadway is clear before entering reduces the risk of accidents.