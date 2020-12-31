Two people were found dead by Bell County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday night, a news release said.
At about 7:30pm, officer were dispatched to an address in the 2900 block of Mimosa Drive in far West Bell County. Once on scene, deputies located two people deceased at the residence, the release said.
Bell County Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene, along with Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
Cooke ordered autopsies to be performed on both of the deceased. Both bodies are being taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office in Dallas,.
No further information is being released at this time and names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
