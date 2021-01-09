Greg and Mary Spano took over the Temple High aquatics program in September, and together the husband-and-wife duo are hoping to get the community more involved with the newly renovated James W. Hardin Swim Center — a $5.4 million renovation project financed by 2015 bonds.
Although some last-minute details are still being perfected at the swim center, Mary said that many of her athletes already have taken their first swims at the approximately 20,000-square-foot facility.
“We are still waiting for the pool’s water to be completely heated, but the kids were super excited to be here for the first time this morning,” Mary said Friday. “They did the polar bear plunge and hopped in there for a couple of laps.”
That initial swim followed weeks of practices at the city of Temple’s Sammons Park Indoor Pool — the Temple High aquatics program’s temporary practice facility during construction.
“The city of Temple was very accommodating and great to work with. They’ve allowed us to come in at six o’clock every morning to get our practices in,” Mary said.
Mary noted how those first moments in the new swimming center were special for team members that had spent a majority of their high school career in an outdated venue.
“We have one senior that swam here for three years in the old facility … and she was just mesmerized and excited to be in there,” Mary said.
Although this new facility is expected to further the aquatics program’s athletic aspirations, Mary emphasized how the swim center, which neared completion under budget, gave the district a venue for hosting community-engagement events.
One of Mary and Greg’s dreams is to implement an elementary swimming program.
“We live in an area with lakes and lots of water,” Mary said. “Drowning is the No. 1 cause of accidental death for children 12 years old and younger, so exposing them to just one round of lessons reduces the risk of drowning by 88 percent.”
If an “elementary learn-to-swim program” can’t be implemented at Temple High this year, Mary hopes one can launch next year.
“Hopefully, we could start something as soon as possible. But if we can’t get the program going this year, then maybe we could get something like that as early as next year,” she said.
Greg also was passionate when sharing his thoughts on a potential swimming program.
Drowning is “the second-leading cause of death for children under the age of 12, and that’s a statistic we don’t like in the aquatics industry,” he said. “Every opportunity we get to change that statistic is what our goal is. We want to build programming that allows the opportunity for the swimmer to choose whether they want to swim competitively or recreationally.”
Although the facility has not been on display to the public yet, Greg hopes the program can host an event soon.
“We would like to create an open house, but in a pandemic situation we have limitations,” he said.
But when residents do have the chance to set foot into the Swim Center, they are expected to notice a number of improvements.
“This was a building built in the 1980s and it served us well,” Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s superintendent of finance and operations, said when the facility’s budget was approved. “But a facility like that just takes a beating … and one of the issues that we had with the older facility is circulation. That creates a lot of the humidity problems that you have, and any swim center will need to negate that issue.”
He also highlighted how the footprint expansion from about 14,000 square feet will allow for spectator seating to more than double capacity. Available seating now will be closer to 500 — an increase that will allow Temple ISD to host regional swim meets.
“I fully expect this (swimming center) to be a host site when this is all said and done,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said in October.
Although the new facility — constructed by Cedar Park-based American Constructors — now will feature enhanced classrooms, and team meeting and locker room spaces, Boyd emphasized how one of the greatest aspects is the enhanced security for students.
“There were no separate restrooms for students and the public with the way the old building was built … which was not an ideal situation,” he said. “But the (new facility) allows us to keep all of the spectators in one half of the building. The rest of it is for student usage and student spaces, which was such a critical part of our security piece.”
Boyd said Temple ISD now has one of the premier swimming centers for a one-high-school district.
“For a single high school district, I think you’re going to be hard pressed to find a facility that’s nicer, more functional and more beautiful than ours,” he said.