SALADO — The 26th annual Denver Mills Golf Tournament, set for Monday, has been rescheduled because of inclement weather.
Tournament organizer Beth Correa said the threat of severe storms with damaging wind or hail prompted the event to be rescheduled for April 4 at the Mill Creek Golf Course, 1610 Club Circle in Salado.
The tournament will begin at 11 a.m. with a 1 p.m. Shotgun Start.
There will be two Hole-in-One Prizes: the first is for a new car from Don Ringler Chevrolet in Temple and the second is to split $10,000 with Tablerock, sponsored by Greg Fariss, owner of Salty Creek Carpentry.
Other prizes include some cash giveaways, a $150 ice chest from Ace Hardware, a gift certificate for four holes of golf.
For more information, visit https://tablerock.org.