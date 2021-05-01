Resin-filled bags flew through the air Saturday in an American Cornhole League tournament at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
About 100 players from two groups, Austin Airmail and All In Cornhole of Central Texas, vied for $10,000 in cash prizes in the super-regional tournament, said John Agee of Temple, AIC treasurer.
There were singles and doubles events in three divisions: intermediate, competitive and advanced. In a normal tournament, professionals compete in the advanced class, Agee said.
“There is a pro tournament in Las Vegas today, so no pros are attending this event,” he said.
After playing what looked like a good round in the doubles competition, Agee said he did OK. He and other club members practice Tuesday and Thursday at VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple and Wednesday at VFW Post No. 4008 in Belton. Those sessions are open to all levels to come and play, he said.
He has three lanes built in his backyard, he said, and a lot of players have boards at home.
“One of the number one things when you’re throwing your bag is that the bag is flat, or angled with the board,” he said. “It’s filled with resin, so the faster it spins, the flatter it stays.”
Each bag weighs a pound, he said, and it is 27 feet from board to board. The tournament players enter their score on an ACL computer system.
Jeremy Farr of Temple, an AIC board member, said that a bag in the hole gets 3 points and one staying on the board gets 1 point. If an opponent knocks your bag into the hole, he said, you get the 3 points.
Some years ago, he and about five buddies started a club, Knuckle Busters, in Belton.
“We were backyard throwers for years, until we wanted to grow the sport,” he said. “Now people come from Dallas and Austin.”
Eric Gonzalez of Bastrop said he has been playing about a year and wants to reach the professional level. On Saturday, he had already thrown in doubles. He practices at Back 9 Bar and Community Gardens in Bastrop.
“A flat bag is always encouraged,” he said. “Being relaxed and comfortable is also important. I play for social reasons, and for my kids. Like today my daughter is my partner.”
About then, his daughter, Catherine, 15, who he said likes to be called “Cici,” came by to check on him.
On May 22, their team, the Bandits, will compete in a regional tournament in Bastrop, he said. Of the 40 or so members about 10 of them were in the Temple tournament, he said.
The advanced level player should be expecting to put three or four bags in the hole out of every four tosses, he said. The competitive level player should hit about three holes per round, and the intermediate should look for one or two, he said.
“It’s an amazing sport,” he said. “It’s a chance to meet people, and get to know yourself too. You’ve got to be calm, cool and collected.”