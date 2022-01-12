A Bell County judge was reappointed to the Specialty Courts Advisory Council by Gov. Greg Abbott, his office announced Thursday.
Rebecca DePew, a Holland resident who serves as judge of Bell County Court at Law No. 3, was reappointed to a term set to expire Feb. 1, 2027, according to a news release.
DePew was one of five Texans appointed to the council, which evaluates applications for grant funding for specialty courts from the governor’s office and makes funding recommendations to the criminal justice division regarding best practices.
Abbott also appointed Elizabeth Rainey of Midland and Leslie Robnett of Fort Worth to the advisory council for terms set to expire Feb. 1, 2023, and Feb. 1, 2025, respectively. Diane Bull of Boerne and reappointed Brent Carr of Fort Worth were also appointed to terms that expire Feb. 1, 2027.
DePew’s court handles a specialty veterans docket in Bell County.
She is a member of the Texas Association of County Court at Law Judges, Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, Holland Chamber of Commerce, and the State Bar of Texas.
DePew received a bachelor of arts degree from East Texas State University and a juris doctor degree from Baylor Law School.