Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow will begin training a new generation of unmanned-drone pilots next year — a career and technical education program that will be offered to students beginning their freshman year.
This program of study will feature four courses: Introduction to Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for freshmen, Robotics I for sophomores, Robotics II for juniors and Scientific Research and Design for seniors.
“I’m really excited. When you think about our values and you think about inspiring instruction and you think about innovation, this (program) speaks to preparing our students for the jobs that might not exist today but that might exist in the very short future,” Deanna Lovesmith, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said during a school board meeting Monday. “We’ve heard from our local industries about how they are moving toward this type of robotics technology and we’ve seen it come to life with Amazon and their deliveries.”
Industries that could increasingly rely on unmanned drones include real estate, public safety, mapping and surveying, film making, agriculture, aerial photography/video, construction, infrastructure inspection, oil and gas, and turf/golf course management.
“According to research and markets, drone piloting has moved from a hobby into a serious profession with a 51.1% expected growth rate in the next five years,” according to a Belton ISD staff report. “The study further projects that the drone service market will create about 100,000 jobs in the United States by 2025.”
Stephanie Ferguson, director of Belton ISD’s CTE department, highlighted how this program of study was previously unavailable to many school districts in Central Texas.
“This was a program of study that was not available to us. It was only available to certain sections of the state,” she said. “We worked with our chambers of commerce, with our CTE advisory board, with our teachers and with our students, and we actually designed an application that went to (the Texas Education Agency).”
That application was approved last January and now Ferguson is ready to see students learning under a curriculum developed by Iconic Drone Education.
“We are partnering with Iconic Drone and this is really, truly going to be a turnkey operation for us,” she said. “It will allow for extensive teacher training, equipment and consumables.”
Ty Taggart, Belton ISD school board vice president, shared that enthusiasm.
“A good friend of mine has gone into this business the last couple of years and has done very well,” he said. “I said, ‘Hey, we are starting this up. Would you be willing to be a consultant?’ He was right on board, so I think you’re going to see a lot of people willing to step forward and help with that.