Temple police are warning homeowners and other of a rental property scam.
A fraudulent listing for a rental property was recently posted on Facebook, the department said in a news release.
Officers were made aware of a property listed for rent on East Drive, the release said. Officers learned the potential victim visited the location, contacted a Realtor before moving forward with the purchase and realized the home was not for rent.
At this time, TPD is not aware of any victims who have been scammed yet.
Police offer suggestions to avoid a potential rental scam. Residents should be wary of rental properties in which the property owner or Realtor does not want to meet you in person; owners or Realtors that want you to move in immediately, without ever seeing the property; the owner or Realtor asks for rent or a security deposit before signing the lease; the price is questionably low; the listing has typos or excessive punctuation; or there is no tenant screening process.
Temple police encourage anyone who has fallen victim to this type of crime or would like to report any suspicious activity, to contact officers at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877