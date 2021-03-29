More than a dozen Vietnam War veterans finally received recognition Monday for their service — 48 years after the last combat troops left Vietnam.
The Bell County Commissioners Court, the Temple Chamber of Commerce and the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home in Temple held ceremonies to honor these veterans, both living and deceased, along with their families. The ceremonies were held as a part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The ceremonies gathered and honored veterans who served during the war, regardless of their post or where they were stationed, giving them memorial lapel pins.
Rod Henry, president and chief executive officer of the chamber, said the organization has helped give out more than 350 of the pins and recognitions to Vietnam Veterans since they started in 2016.
“We do this because we care,” Henry said. “As authorized by the United States Congress, and on behalf of a nation, we are doing now what should have been done 50 years ago. That is to formally thank and honor our Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and their sacrifice.”
The chamber honored four veterans during their ceremony, with one being given the recognition posthumously, along with three others not able to make it.
These veterans included Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Dale Edmonds, Navy Fireman Larry Hare, Marine Private Maurice Poole and posthumously honoring Hiram Reynolds, who served in the U.S. Navy; Seaman Art Coley; Air Force Senior Airman Keith Seglem; and Navy Yeoman Rick Betti.
County commissioners honored 10 Vietnam veterans during their morning meeting, all of whom are currently working at the county or formerly worked for the county. Those honored included Precinct 4 commissioner John Driver who served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 2002, and Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield who served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1975.
The county also honored Marine Corps Capt. Richard Pereira, Army Sgt. 1st Class Angel Rosario, Army Col. Michele Cianci, Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Karl Ortiz, Air Force Staff Sgt. Donnie Adams, Marine Sgt. Mark Trevino, Army Cpt. Terry Clark and Petty Officer 1st Class Phillip Goodwill.
Col. Robert Howe, currently serving as a fellow at the Temple chamber, said what was important for the country now is to recognize and honor those who served in Vietnam and other wars.
“At the height of the war, our veterans returned home to a country deeply divided by politics, socioeconomic equality, access to education and racial tension,” Howe said. “As a country we quite simply failed to recognize these veterans that sacrificed so much in the service of their nation. Though we cannot change that history, we can stand together united in honoring veterans and their family members.”
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said she was accepting the recognition and lapel pin Monday in place of her father Hiram Reynolds, an underwater demolition technician, who is now deceased.
Myers said her father did not talk much about his experiences during the Vietnam War, only opening up later in life. She said she wished that she had found out about the lapel pins and the recognitions when her father was alive so he could have attended in person.
Though he had experienced harassment when he came home by being spat on, Myers said she believes her father would have been happy with the ceremony.
“I wish I had known about it when he was still with us but I know it would mean the world to him because he was proud of his country and proud of his service,” Myers said. “He didn’t get the welcome home he deserved for the service he did for our nation. I know that he would be smiling ear to ear if that was something he would have been able to participate in.”
Another pinning was held at the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home in Temple, with 65 veterans from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines being honored.