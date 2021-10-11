Temple Independent School District trustees unanimously approved a series of contracts during their monthly meeting on Monday — agreements that featured an earnest money contract to finalize a property purchase.
Additional undertakings included two letters of agreement with Texas A&M University and an elementary grounds contract with Yellowstone Landscaping for $91,048.
The Temple ISD school board inched closer to its acquisition of 316 W. Ave. F for $150,000 when it approved a resolution on Sept. 13 that authorized the purchase.
“This corner lot is adjacent to property on the east owned by Temple ISD and utilized by the maintenance department,” a Temple ISD staff report said. “The owners have both agreed to the terms of the sale of the property and have signed the earnest money contract.”
Approval on Monday now allows Dan Posey, the Temple ISD school board president, to sign the contract on the district’s behalf.
“The contract will be delivered to CentraLand Title Company for processing and closing,” the staff report said.
Meanwhile, letters of agreement with Texas A&M University allowed two programs within Temple ISD to continue as planned: the Workforce Industry Training (WIT) program and the Galvanizing Reliable Energy Education in Nuclear (GREEN) program.
“Workforce Industry Training is an initiative ... designed to bring awareness and encouragement to prepare students for STEM-rich programs at technical certificate programs, two-year technical colleges and universities,” a Temple ISD staff report said, referring to science, technology, engineering and math initiatives. “By participating in WIT, students gain exposure in higher education and career opportunities while building the confidence to consider further STEM education.”
Like the WIT program, the GREEN program had no financial implications for Temple ISD.
“As a supplement to the WIT program, (Texas A&M University) is offering Temple ISD the opportunity to participate in the GREEN program,” the staff report said. “This program provides funding and support for schools … to bring students and educators for a tour of the TRIGA reactor at the Nuclear Engineering & Science Center.”
Eligible students are expected to tour the federal facility sometime before Dec. 15, according to Temple ISD.
The district’s next regular school board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 8.