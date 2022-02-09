The Bell County Health District COVID-19 Dashboard showed 41 new cases Wednesday with a total of 2,590 active cases at a low point not seen since Jan. 5.
Temple showed 542 active cases and Belton 229.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 713.65 cases per 100,000 residents in the county. The threat level continues at Level 1, severe uncontrolled community transmission.
Of the 46,495 cases reported since the pandemic started, 43,110 have recovered and 795 people died.
The Texas health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 167 of the 1,077 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties.
School cases
School cases in the county followed a similar downward trend.
Belton Independent School District reported 19 cases of the virus in the district.
Belton elementary schools showed 10 cases: two at Tarver, two at Charter Oak, two at Belton Early Childhood School, one at Chisholm Trail, one at Lakewood, one at Southwest and one at High Point.
One case was reported at Belton Middle School.
Eight cases were reported at the higher levels, with four at Belton High School, two at Lake Belton High, and two at Belton New Tech @ Waskow High School.
Temple ISD showed two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard one at Temple High School and one at Kennedy-Powell.
Salado ISD reported two new cases in the last seven days.
Killeen ISD reported 69 student cases and 19 staff on their dashboard.
Vaccines and testing
Testing and vaccinations will continue at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The site is set up inside a hangar and will be accessible through the Aviation Business Park Entrance. The site offers PCR testing for those age 2 until Feb. 11.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the United States Postal Service.