BELTON — With 285 homeless individuals surveyed last year in Temple alone, local leaders and non-profits are now looking at a new project to help these people.
Bell County Commissioners met with local leaders Sue Hamby, Pat Patterson and Dan Kirkley to discuss their project for the creation of a facility to house homeless residents in North Temple.
“Our plan is to hopefully make this into a countywide project that would provide affordable housing, similar to supportive or transitional housing,” Hamby said. “We have a lot of homeless living in the three cities of Temple, Killeen and Belton. And we feel like there is no place for them to live even if there is money.”
The project — which is still in the planning phase — aims to either restore an abandoned nursing home in Temple at 612 Industrial Boulevard, or tear it down and create something new.
The building sits on about 1.75 acres, with 60 rooms for residents, and is only about 1 mile from the Temple industrial park where there are thousands of manufacturing and warehouse jobs.
Hamby said the property already has been acquired by a group member for $100,000, until funds can be raised to purchase it. She said the group estimates restoration of the building to cost about $100 a square-foot, or a total of about $2.4 million.
Patterson said participation on the project from local cities and the county would help the project achieve its goal.
“I’ve got the building secured and it is in pretty dire shape,” Patterson said. “However, I think if we draw up enough effort from the county and the cities involved, I think it would provide a place that we could provide a reasonable-priced housing for the homeless.”
Patterson said that since 2002 he has helped build 400 to 500 low-income houses in the area, and while they don’t bring in a lot of money, “they do the job.”
Hamby said homelessness can be a vicious cycle, preventing those who want to get a job from doing so.
“People say so often, ‘Well, I don’t understand why the homeless don’t work,’” Hamby said. “Well, it is difficult to work when you live on the streets, you don’t have a shower and don’t have any place that you can put your belongings. And also, they have no transportation.”
The proposed structure, Hamby pointed out, is close enough to the industrial park for its residents to walk or bike to jobs there.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn thanked the group for the work they were doing, saying no one organization can handle this size of an issue alone.
Blackburn pointed out the county is currently working to expand its jail while also putting in place programs to prevent those who shouldn’t be in jail from getting there.
“One of those issues is certainly homelessness, there is no doubt about that,” Blackburn said. “And I think that … there is certainly a connection for some in the jail, between their housing situation, or lack thereof, and their presence in jail.”
Jail, Blackburn pointed out, also is one of the most expensive ways of housing the homeless, with money able to be saved if people didn’t get there in the first place.
Organizations currently looking at creating the facility include local groups such as the Salvation Army, Impact Church, Citizens for Progress, Hope for the Hungry and St. Vincent de Paul.
Hamby encouraged other groups to get involved, specifically pointing to local churches and asking them to join in. She said there always will be homeless similar to how the Bible says there always will be the poor, but there are still those that can be helped.
“It’s not only cost effective for our county, but it is the right thing to do,” Hamby said. “And it won’t solve all of the homeless problems, or all of the affordable housing problems, but I think it will make a big impact.”
Hamby said organizations interested in working to address this issue can contact Pat Patterson or Caitlin West, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple.