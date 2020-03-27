The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect involved in a case of credit card abuse.
The suspect is described as an older man with a distinctive tattoo on his left hand.
The incident occurred in late December 2019 after a victim of a vehicle burglary also reported a wallet was stolen. The wallet contained debit and credit cards that were used to make fraudulent purchases at a local H-E-B store.
It is unknown whether the suspect was also involved in the vehicle burglary.
Anyone with information can contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information may be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).