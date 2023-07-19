One in an occasional series on drought
Climate change concerns, frequent drought and high energy prices have property owners across Central Texas looking for ways to conserve water and cut costs, and many are using drought-tolerant plants to provide beauty at a discount.
Ben Pamplin, owner of Belton-based Heart of Texas Landscape & Irrigation Co., said this week that drought-resistant landscaping has become a big part of his business.
“Customers want a yard and landscaping that can survive the summer heat with minimal watering,” he said. “Demand for xeriscaping has been growing since 2011 when we had an extreme drought. We had no rain for three months and temperatures were well over 100 degrees, and many cities implemented water restrictions. That’s happening again now.”
“That 2011 drought started the swing toward drought-tolerant plants, and Central Texas has a lot of new residents who have moved here from dry states such as California,” he said. “They are familiar with this type of landscaping.”
The goal of xeriscaping is to create an attractive yet functional outdoor space while minimizing the need and use of water. The process uses plants native to the Central Texas environment and involves efficient irrigation systems, such as drip irrigation, to reduce water waste.
Many property owners are unaware of the cost savings and environmental benefits of drought-tolerant landscaping. A typical 1,500-square-foot lawn consumes almost 100,000 gallons of water per year — that’s about six average sized swimming pools. Experts say drought-tolerant landscaping uses up to 75% less water.
Pamplin said Heart of Texas Landscape contracts with local builders such as Kiella Homes, Carothers Homes and Whatley Homes to provide drought-tolerant landscaping for new housing developments across Central Texas.
“We do a lot of residential landscaping, but a big part of business is commercial,” Pamplin said. “We’ve done landscaping at several schools in Belton, Jarrell and Troy, and we have maintained the grounds at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for years. We landscape large medical facilities as well as smaller businesses such as restaurants, offices and retail establishments.”
Native options
Pamplin said many drought-tolerant plants are native to the Bell County area.
“There are quite a few options when it comes to planting drought-tolerant lawns and beds,” he said. “We use plants that bloom and look attractive without requiring a lot of water.”
Pamplin said a popular choice for lawns that don’t require heavy watering is Bermuda grass.
“Any kind of Bermuda is hearty, and once it’s established, it requires minimal watering,” he said. “We use a lot of Tiff 419 — it’s very pretty and similar to grass used on golf course fairways. You can cut the water off for two weeks, and it may brown a bit, but it will green back up quickly.”
“San Augustine was a popular grass for years, but it requires a ton of water,” he said. “Some Texas municipalities have even disallowed the planting of San Augustine — it’s going away. Another drought-tolerant choice is buffalo grass, but it’s not quite as pretty for a home. You can make Bermuda grass look nice with minimal watering.”
Landscaped beds using fewer plants and more rocks is becoming prevalent, and Pamplin said large boulders look great and require zero water. But, they do require additional planning.
“Rocks heat up — they can reach 150 degrees under this Texas sun,” he said. “Plants don’t like that, so you have to surround the plants with mulch so they don’t get scorched.”
Pamplin offered several suggestions for plants that survive and even thrive during a Texas summer.
“Red yucca, soft-leaf yucca, spineless cactus, agave, century plants — these are all very drought tolerant,” he said. “Lantana is another good option and it comes in several color variations.”
“Yuccas are very popular,” he added. “They are attractive and put out colorful blooms. There are many varieties of palms, and they don’t require a lot of water either. Also, ornamental grasses are a good choice — they are blown in the wind and add movement to the landscape.”
As far as trees, native oaks are a good choice, Pamplin said.
“We plant a lot of native oaks — red oak, live oak. They require water to get started, but then nature takes over. Desert willow is another good choice — they look great with their blooms.”
Pamplin said landscaping starts with an irrigation plan, and a popular choice is drip irrigation, which gets water straight to plants and isn’t affected by wind.
“We try to group plants together by the amount of water they require,” he said. “You don’t want to irrigate plants that require more water with those that are very drought tolerant. Grouping eliminates the overwatering of those tolerant plants.”