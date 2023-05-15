Yeilding honored

Donnie Yeilding, front right, widow of David Yeilding, accepts the plaque from Dan Elder, Bell County Historical Commission chairman, honoring her husband for his exemplary leadership in preserving and promoting Bell County history. Looking on are members of the Bell County Commissioner’s Court. Yeilding’s name is permanently inscribed on a plague placed in the county courthouse in Belton.

 Courtesy

BELTON — The Bell County Historical Commission has inducted Thomas David Yeilding into its Hall of Fame for exemplary leadership in preserving and promoting Bell County history. His name is permanently inscribed on a plague which is placed in the county courthouse.