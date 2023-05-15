BELTON — The Bell County Historical Commission has inducted Thomas David Yeilding into its Hall of Fame for exemplary leadership in preserving and promoting Bell County history. His name is permanently inscribed on a plague which is placed in the county courthouse.
CTC educator honored by Bell County Historical Commission
