As cold and icy conditions continue to linger in the state, more organizations in Bell County offered a warm place for people to stay.
Churches, schools and local organizations have opened their doors to people without power for both overnight stays and temporary shelter during the day.
To help residents, the county put out a press release Tuesday afternoon with a list of locations residents could stay to stay warm.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn thanked community partners for their help in caring for those affected by the weather.
“I want to thank the multiple partners we have across Bell County, who have come together to get 14 shelters and warming centers in place for this evening,” Blackburn said. “As with just about everything we do, it has been a team effort. From cities, to school districts, to churches, and volunteers, it is amazing to see such a truly collaborative effort to help those in need.”
The county included a list of warming shelters and stations in the county accepting residents that offered overnight stays.
Warming shelters in Temple include St. Mary Catholic Church, 1018 S Seventh St.; St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive; First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams Ave.; Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave.; and HIS Kids Youth Rescue.
The city’s two warming stations, which normally open to house homeless residents, also were opened for anyone. The two stations are located at Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Salvation Army at 419 W. Ave. G.
Temple is offering free transportation assistance to those unable to drive to the warming shelters, with those needing help able to call 254-298-5550.
Salado’s warming shelter is at United Methodist Church, 650 Royal St.
The city will also have two warming centers at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St., and the Salado Church of Christ at 217 N. Stagecoach Road.
Officials for both warming shelters and centers are asking residents to bring extra food, water, bedding and medications with them.
Animals are only being accepted at certain facilities, such as St. Mary and Immanuel Baptist in Temple, if they are on a leash or in a kennel.
Temple spokesman Cody Weems said the city was encouraging those who could to check on their neighbors.
“Shelter space is limited and should be used by those with immediate need,” Weems said. “Residents are strongly encouraged to contact neighbors, the elderly and those with medical needs to ensure they are safe and have received these messages. If you can safely provide assistance for your neighbors, please do so.”
Temple help line
Temple is offering free transportation assistance to people unable to drive to the warming shelters. If you need help call 254-298-5550.