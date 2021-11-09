A woman was banned from a Temple restaurant — and faces possible criminal charges — after she was accused of throwing soup at a worker, police said Tuesday
The incident happened at about 1:21 p.m. Sunday at Sol De Jalisco, 4201 S. General Bruce Drive.
After an investigation, Temple officers learned a woman called to complain about an order she had picked up. Following the call, the woman reportedly returned to the restaurant and started a verbal altercation.
During the altercation, the woman said the soup she picked up was so hot that the plastic lid placed on top of it had melted, according to a news release. She then reportedly proceeded to throw the soup at the worker and left before officers arrived.
“We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the highest standard,” Deputy Police Chief Allen Teston said. “If a citizen believes they have received poor service we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved.”
The worker did not have any injuries, police said.
The woman who threw the soup could face a possible charge of assault by contact, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
A Class C misdemeanor is punishable by up to a $500 fine but no jail time.