The Eighth Street Baptist Church was packed out Saturday morning for a street renaming ceremony in honor of the late Rev. Roscoe C. Harrison Jr.
The portion of East Avenue C between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 14th Street is now also named Rev. Roscoe C. Harrison Jr. Way.
After distinguishing himself and breaking many barriers as a journalist, Harrison served almost 20 years as the pastor of the Eighth Street Baptist Church, and proved to be a strong community leader. The church sits at the corner of MLK Drive and the renamed street. In July 2022, the Temple City Council decided on the change in honor of Harrison, who died in February 2022.
The Rev. Earl Franklin began the Saturday program by reading from I Timothy 5:17: “Let the elders that rule be counted worthy of double honor.”
In the opening prayer, the Rev. Ernest Gamble gave thanks “for the purpose of this day. Thank you for who he was and for his legacy.”
In her remarks, Bettie Dudley commended Harrison for his 55 years of marriage to his wife, Sandra Harrison.
“He was a husband, father, grandfather and a friend to me,” she said. “He was truly a great trailblazer. He also was an award-winning journalist.”
But Harrison’s greatest achievement was when he answered the call of God to preach, she said.
“In 2002 he became our pastor,” she said.
When he was a journalist, she said, he refused to report fake news. As a pastor, she continued, he followed the truth of the word of God. And he taught the church body by example and by loving and serving others, she said.
Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple ISD, agreed that while Harrison had one of the most decorated resumes, “a lot of things about Roscoe are off the resume.”
“Anytime he would interact with me, he would ask: ‘Doc, how are God’s children doing?’ to remind me that as educators we have the far greater responsibility of loving our children the way God would.”
Another thing Harrison would do, Ott said, was grab his arm and pull him aside and say a little prayer for him.
Ott called Harrison a “heart leader — a reminder of what’s really important.”
“This street name will remind us,” he said.
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said that while Harrison was forever doing things for the community, he was always humble about it.
She called him a “community heartfelt leader” and thanked his wife, Sandra, “for sharing him with us.”
Harrison helped with the work of the community health center, she said, and also got involved in the CARE Network.
“He leaves a legacy of peace and love,” she said. “Let’s all continue that legacy. Let’s continue the things that are going to make a difference in people’s lives.”
Roscoe Harrison’s younger brother, George Harrison Sr., said Roscoe’s childhood was spent at 815 S. Pearl St. in Belton. George Harrison showed photos from that childhood, including one of a young Roscoe riding a mechanical horse and “playing cowboy.”
He re-told the story of Roscoe, as a 12-year-old black American, talking Lena Armstrong, the librarian, out of a library card — which was forbidden at the time of segregation. She told him, OK, but don’t tell anyone.
“So who did Roscoe tell?” his brother asked. “Everybody.”
George Harrison went over many of his brother’s noted accomplishments.
“This church was his heart,” he said. “Thank you, Eighth Street Baptist Church, for allowing Roscoe to serve.”
During the outdoor unveiling ceremony, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said Roscoe Harrison was one of the first people to encourage him at the beginning of his political career.
“Roscoe was always talking about the community, to always think about remembering the little people,” he said.