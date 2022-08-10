The Temple Police Department is among the many local groups ensuring that Temple students are prepared when the first day of school rolls around in late August.
During a three-hour event in the lobby of the Temple Police Department on Wednesday, officers and administrative staff handed out 303 backpacks and snow cones to school-aged children.
Although the department reached its maximum applicants on July 26, 125 families still benefited from the initiative.
“This is our first year to do school supplies,” Becky Burrow, an administrative assistant with the Temple Police Department, told the Telegram. “Every December we do the Blue Santa program where we collect toys and books, but we decided that it would be good to reach the community twice a year instead of once a year. So we get to help them in the summer and then at Christmas time.”
The current economy and needs of the community, she emphasized, spurred that decision.
“Today has been wonderful,” Burrow, who was one of the department staffers that organized the event, said. “They are so excited … and it’s been fun seeing the little ones with backpacks that are bigger than they are. It’s so stinking cute.”
The administrative assistant highlighted how each backpack hand delivered was filled with school supplies.
“It’s not just a backpack. We had them fill out an application with the child’s name, gender, what grade they’re in and what school they go to,” Burrow said. “Then we took those specific supply lists and filled their backpack. We didn’t just throw in generic and random stuff. We tried to actually get everything that they actually need.”
Temple Police Officer Cody Close loved seeing the smiles on the children’s faces when they received their new backpack — that was instantly thrown over the shoulders at times — for the upcoming school year.
“It’s been great,” she said. “You can tell that most of them are really happy and the parents are just as happy too.”
Temple resident Elbert Marbury IV was pleased to hear that Close and her fellow officers are staying involved with their city’s local students.
“It’s such a privilege to be able to say I’m a resident of Temple, Texas,” he said. “Serving and protecting while showing love and care. TPD is rad.”
Alexis Marie Ireland, a fellow Temple resident, was grateful for the service
“Thank you Temple PD, we appreciate it very much,” she said.
With a successful distribution day, Burrow is hopeful that it can become an annual occurrence.
“I can see this being just as big as Christmas … because we get a lot of donations and have a whole lot of support from the community,” she said.