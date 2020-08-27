A Temple man was arrested Wednesday and charged two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Orlando Mike Martinez, 33, was in the Bell County Jail with bonds set at a total of $250,000 for the first-degree felonies.
The claims of two young girls led to Martinez’s arrest.
A 14-year-old girl reported to Temple Police Department on Dec. 6, 2018, that she was a sexual abuse victim for several years and named Martinez as her attacker.
Another girl, a 13-year-old, made allegations in July against Martinez — more than 18 months after the first girl’s outcry.
Another investigation was completed by the Special Crimes Unit and a warrant was issued for Martinez’s arrest.
Martinez was arrested near the 900 block of North Second Street.
No arrest affidavit was available for either of the charges against Martinez, according to the Bell County District Clerk’s Office.